Maynard Woodrow Brill, 92, of Wardensville, W.Va. died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Faith Mission Church in Wardensville on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
To view Maynard's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
