John Garland Ward, Sr., 75, of Augusta, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born on November 30, 1944 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late William F. Ward and Ann McGowan Ward.
John served the Lord as a minister for many years. He was the former minister and member of the Zion Church of Christ in Hoy, W.Va.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Louise Ward on November 10, 2010 and a daughter, Tammy L. Kerns.
Surviving are 2 sons, John Ward, Jr. (Rebecca) and Jeffrey G. Ward (Cheri), all of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Alyssa M. Ward, Logan P. Kerns, Nicholas T. Ward (Laurie), Ashley N. Ward; 3 great-grandchildren, Jackson F. Kerns, Alice May, Ashton May; a sister, Della Blackstone, Hedgesville, W.Va.; and 2 brothers, Bernard Ward of Clarke Co, Va., James Ward of Annapolis, Md.; and a very good friend Vicky Carter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Zion Church of Christ in Hoy, with Pastor Burl Charlton officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Zion Church of Christ or to a charity of choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
