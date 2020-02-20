Keith Thomas Tomlinson, 89, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 28, 1930 in Lynchburg, S.C., he was the son of the late Charles and Mary E. (Hinson) Tomlinson.
Keith served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years, the U.S. Navy for 4 years and then worked as a supervisor at Western Union until retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Harvey Bohrer post.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Tomlinson, 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Surviving is his wife Jean (Portmess) Tomlinson; 3 sons, Troy (Michelle) Tomlinson, Charles (Tuyet) Tomlinson, all of Winchester, Va., James (Betsy) Tomlinson; 2 daughters, Deborah (Terry) Repsher, Sue Light all of Paw Paw, and 4 grandchildren, Michael and Justin Largent, Devin Light and Huy Tomlinson.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Woodrow Cemetery with Gary Carder and Pastor Ken Burkhart officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.