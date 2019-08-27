George Leslie “Eli” Jones, 73, formerly of Winchester, Va. died on August 24, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 a.m. at the Giffin Funereal Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring, W.Va.
To view George's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
