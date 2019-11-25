Kathleen Annette (Besaw) Burroughs, 68, of Romney, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Born December 16, 1950 in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Orville and Gertrude (Aubermann) Besaw. Besides her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her daughters, Amy and Melissa; and by her brother, Larry.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Charles E. “Chuck” Burroughs, Jr. of Romney; her sons, Chase of Ohio and Jeremy and wife Cynthia of Romney; her daughter, Jenny and significant other Sean of Virginia; her brothers, Ricky and Greg; her sisters, Cindy and Gloria; her grandchildren, Collin, Bailey, Alexis, Kiersten, Colten, Taylor, Alyssa, Shelby, Brent and Madalynn; and by her great-granddaughter, Chloe.
Kathy was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School in New Baltimore, Mich. She owned and operated “Kathy’s Kids Day Care” in Colonial Beach, Va. from 1982 to 1988. In 1997, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Allegany College of Maryland. Kathy worked for Valley Health as the Director of the Heart Attack Risk Program from 2004 to 2011. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother, and always enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for others.
A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathy’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, 844-739-0849
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
