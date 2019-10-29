Annalynn G. "Gracie" VanWay, 15, of Capon Bridge died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home.
There will be a celebration of Gracie's life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:30 until 4 p.m.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge.
