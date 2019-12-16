Anna Lary, 57, of Paw Paw, W.Va. passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.
She was born August 9, 1962 in Baltimore, and was the daughter of the late James Ray Markley, Sr. and Patricia Ann King Markley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.