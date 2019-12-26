Marilyn Louise Coar, 67, of Capon Bridge, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband Jim.
A celebration of life will be held at a private residence in Scranton. For any family or friends that would like to attend, please contact via phone or text, 919-721-0426 or 570-650-4744.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
