John Louis Wolford, 80, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney.
Born on July 1, 1939 in Hoy, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lonza Wolford and Melva Shanholtz.
He was formerly employed with Kinney Shoe Factory, Calvert’s Car Wash and Pancake Chevrolet.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wolford.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet Timbrook of Winchester, Va. and Lisa Herrington of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Leroy Wolford of Romney and Paul Wolford of Augusta; a sister, Eva Wolford of Romney and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Kenneth Caplinger officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
