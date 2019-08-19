Louis Joseph Menotti, 87 of Augusta, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on May 15, 1932 in Iselin, Pa., he was the son of the late Leone Menotti and Carolina Armani Menotti.
Louis was a machinist in the automotive world, a veteran of the U.S. army, loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Foy Menotti and a grandson.
Surviving are five children, Vincent Menotti of Augusta; Maria Halis of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Louis Menotti of Chesterfield, Mich,; Christina Mustajib of Winchester, Va.; Mary Menotti of Gaston, S.C.; a sister Mary Abbati of Temecula, Calif.; five grandchildren, Giovani Minotti, Mark Miller, Joe Minotti, Gina Minotti, Hisham Mahdy, and one great-grandchild, Cali Richardson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (today) from 6-8 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
After the visitation his body will be cremated per his request.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.