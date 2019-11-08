Gary D. Fuller, 69, of Augusta, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Robert and Anna Speelman Fuller.
Gary was born on October 20, 1950 in Cumberland, Md. He spent a happy childhood growing up outside of Romney on Rt. 28. He was always active in sports, starting with Little League through high school and college football at Shepherd and Potomac State, and was catcher for a local baseball team, after college. He had many life-long friends from high school and met many of his high school football friends for breakfast on a regular basis. He retired from the Department of Health and Human Resources after 30 years and worked at Romney Cycle Center in various capacities over the years.
In his twenties, Gary enjoyed motocross and drag racing. Gary’s loves included sports and antique cars, especially the Nomad, motorcycles, listening to music, visiting Williamsburg, Va., apple pie, watching the sunset, amateur photography, fall, decorating for Christmas, watching Hallmark Christmas movies and college football, and his dog, Rambo. He loved tractors, especially restoring and collecting antiques. In the fall, he could be found cutting wood, and when the weather warmed, he kept the grass mowed. He could be described as orderly and was an expert at fixing things. Gary was known for his steady, dependable, strong character and quick wit. More than anything he doted on his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Debbie. He is survived by his son, Dillon and wife, Aimee. He was Bubs to granddaughter, Addy Grace. He is survived by his brother Larry “Dill” Fuller and wife, Lisa, of Paintsville, Ky.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Paul and Lisa Roomsburg, and Mark and Alicia Roomsburg, and mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Dorothy Roomsburg as well as two nephews, four nieces, and four-great nephews. He is also survived by his significant other and best friend of nine years, Mary Jordan.
Visitation will be held at Romney Fire Hall Sunday, November 10 from 1-2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow afterwards.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
