Roger Lee Hiett Sr., 52, of Paw Paw, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 due to a vehicle accident.
Born on June 2, 1967 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Willis Byrd and Edith May Dove Byrd.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Bloomery Presbyterian Church in Bloomery, with David Omps officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.