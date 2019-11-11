Rev. Richard Laird Longbon, 80, of Petersburg went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Born November 23, 1938 in Cumberland, Md., he was the son of the late George C. Parker and Helen (Poland) Longbon Parker.
Rev. Longbon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marj (Bowman) Longbon; 2 sons, Gavin (Ann) Longbon of Petersburg, Jon (Stacey) Longbon of Mill Creek; 4 grandchildren, Rabeka Longbon (Kyle) White, Dalton Longbon, Joshua (Kelsey) Longbon and Kelsey Rae Longbon; 1 great-granddaughter, Brynlee White.
He was known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren.
Rev. Longbon was a graduate of Romney High School class of 1956. He pastored his first church in 1961 at Mt. Union United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. He pastored Grove Street United Methodist Church and Hedrick Chapel UM Church in Petersburg for 24 years. He served on numerous boards and committees and was chaplain for various volunteer fire companies, including Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company.
He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, landscaping, automobiles and motorcycles.
Funeral services were Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Grove Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Hakes officiating. Burial was in Lahmansville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grove Street UM Church, Hedrick Chapel UM Church, Commission on Aging Family Services, Burlington UM Family Services or Charity of Choice.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
