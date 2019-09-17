Patricia Ann “Patsy” Leatherman, 84, of Romney passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on March 16, 1935 in Keyser, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Leo C. Shuck and Vada L. Conlon Shuck.
She was predeceased by Charles “Bill” Kiser, her companion of 40 years.
Patsy “Miss Pep” was a 1953 graduate of Keyser High School and 1955 graduate of Potomac State College, Keyser. She loved reminiscing about her cheerleading days for the Golden Tornados and Catamounts. She retired from the WV Dept. of Highways in Burlington, W.Va., where she enjoyed staying in touch with her former co-workers. She was Catholic by faith, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Nancy Hanks Post #3518, and a member of Women of the Moose, Keyser Lodge. Patsy was an avid sports fan, Mountaineers on Saturdays, Patriots on Sunday and anytime her “Dukies” were playing.
Surviving are her children, Scott Davis, Leslie Davis, John Davis and Kelli Jennings; a brother, Richard Shuck and wife Kathy; grandsons, Levi Ebert and Zachary Davis, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and many close friends and former classmates.
There will be no service. She donated her body to Gift Registry of WVU.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or food pantry in her honor.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
Patsy was proud of her Irish heritage and would like to leave you with this Irish prayer: “May God grant you always…A sunbeam to warm you, A moonbeam to charm you, A sheltering angel so nothing can harm you.”
