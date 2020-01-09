Bobby Heaton, 78, of Trinity Road, Junction, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser.
Born on February 19, 1940 in Elizabethton, Tenn., he was a son of the late Frank and Maggie (Miller) Heaton. He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Melvin and George Heaton and two sisters, Naomi Odom and Helen Hughes.
Mr. Heaton was a self-employed farrier. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He had an amazing love for his horses and riding was his passion. He loved his family very much and his love and memory will forever be in all of our hearts. His daughters, Darlene, Terry and Jessica would like for him to know... "We love you very much Daddy always and forever, until we meet again."
Surviving are his longtime friend and partner, Maggie Villeneuve; his loving former wife, Flo Heaton; brothers, Guy Heaton and wife Ann and Billy Heaton and wife Judy; sisters, Frankie Hurd and husband Bernie and Betty Cross and husband Bill; daughters, Terry Gray and husband Bill, Darlene Haviland and husband Willie and Jessica Millard and fiance Sam Crawford; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was conducted at the Arnold Cemetery, Junction, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
