Donald “Donnie” William Denmark, Sr., 64, of Romney, died peacefully at home on November 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Frances and Peggy.
He is survived by 3 sons, Donald Denmark, Jr., Tyler Robertson and Terrence Denmark; 2 daughters; 1 step-son, AJ Weeks; 2 grandchildren; Hailey and Ashton Denmark; 3 sisters, Linda Denmark, Wanda Flores and Penny Cooper. Donnie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and more family friends than can be named.
Donnie was born on November 26, 1954 in Romney, to the late Phyllis Barr and was raised by his grandmother, Helen Denmark. Donald was well-known to many as “Donnie” or “Big D” and was a regular fixture in Romney his entire life. He was a friend to many and was dearly loved. He will be deeply missed.
Funeral services were on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Interment followed at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.