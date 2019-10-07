Odell “Truman” Richmond, 75, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home.
Truman was born on February 20, 1944 in Fayette County, W.Va., a son of the late Jonaph J. and Rhoda M. Bennett Richmond.
He worked 32 years as a carpenter for Richmond Brothers in Baltimore, Md. and was a United States Army Veteran. Truman had a love of hunting, fishing and restoring old cars.
He is survived by a daughter, Kimberley D. Authurs of Ohio; three sisters, Relda Wilson of Baltimore, Md; Naomi Daniels of Beckley, W.Va. and Hattie Filbin of Augusta and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary E. Richmond; a daughter, Patricia K. Richmond and four brothers.
A private celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
