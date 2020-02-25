Mark Bennett Blackburn, 60, of Romney, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born February 7, 1960 in Bethesda, Md., he was the son of the late Arthur Bennett Blackburn, Jr. and Ruby Frances (Cox) Blackburn. Besides his parents, Mark is preceded in death by a son, Aaron Michael Blackburn; a daughter, Ashlee Nichole Blackburn; and dear friend and father-in-law, William J. Horn, Sr.
Mark is survived by his son, Shaun Blackburn and wife April of Augusta; his daughter, Heather Blackburn Chaney of Springfield; and his very special cousin and life-long friend, Darlene McGreevy and husband Victor of Inwood.
Mark was a very happy and outgoing person. He loved making jokes and tried to put a smile on everyone’s face. Mark loved his country life and very much enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by many including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A memorial service for Mark will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Assembly of God Church (Poland Hollow Rd.) with Pastor Jim Kinnamon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shaffer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
