Betty Joan Kerns, 74, of Cross Junction, Va. died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Don Stotler. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction, Va. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
To view Joan's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
