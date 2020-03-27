Loreina Pearl Sirk, 78, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Hampshire Center in Romney.
Born on June 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Shingleton and Anna Sulser Shingleton.
Loreina worked her whole life serving others. She worked at Mt. Top Truck Stop as a waitress for many years. After that, she worked at the Potomac Center in Romney until retirement.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman William Sirk Sr., who passed on November 17, 2006; one daughter, Brenda Sue Shifflett; son-in-law, Richard Todd Shifflett; 2 brothers, Jerry Shingleton and Danny Shingleton; 2 sisters, Beverly Ayers and Betty Kline and one great-great- granddaughter, Kynsley Faith Holloway.
Surviving are 7 children, Randy Crawford (Carol) of Springfield, Norman Sirk Jr. of Shanks, Ralph Sirk Sr. of Slanesville, Gregory Sirk of Shanks, Kristina Shifflett of Winchester, Va., Kimberly Davis (Roger) of Slanesville and Melissa Nixon (Robert) of Romney; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.