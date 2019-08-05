Criselta B. “Cris” Bean, 94, of Romney, W.Va. passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hampshire Health Care Center.
Born on May 9, 1925 in Kirby, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Roy Walter Jackson Haines and Mary Beulah Catherine (Saville) Haines.
Cris was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors. She was a member of the Hott’s Chapel United Methodist Church for over 50 years and a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence W. Bean, Sr. on April 14, 1997 and a son, Lawrence W. Bean, Jr. on May 27, 2019. She was also preceded by seven sisters, Lula Pyles, Orfa Hott, Hilda Haines, Dorotha Kilmer, Janice McDonald, infant sisters, Lorena and Beauanna and four brothers, Byron, Glenwood “Bill”, Roy and Paul Haines.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Steven (Patty), Eddy, both of Romney; Alice (Leonard) of Tucson, Ariz.; Carolyn (Howard) of Romney, and Phillip (Kerry) of Romney; six grandchildren, Beverly (Chad), Sheila (Jason), Rachel (Dirk), Beulah (Jesse), Joseph (Amber) and Daphyne; seven great-grandchildren, Tressie, Ian, Drew, Kailey, Leah, Ava and Elliott; four step-grandsons, James, David Donald and Terry Marple and their families. Also surviving are two sisters, Zanna Bean and Una Lupton.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Dale Cemetery, Shanks, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Dale Cemetery Fund, c/o The Bank of Romney, P.O. Box 876, Romney, WV 26757 or to donor's choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
