Suella Mae (Pownall) Jewell passed from this life on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Romney, on December 29, 1940 to the late Kenneth Pownall and Susie Rogers Pownall.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband of 46 years, Harold Eugene “Bud” Jewell, as well as her sister Mary Flanagan and brother Clayton Pownall.
She is survived by her daughters Tonya Anderson (Junior) of White Post, Va. and Julie Hansrote (Travis) of Maysville, W.Va.; grandchildren Mandy Knight (Travis) of White Post, Va., Justin Jewell Anderson of White Post, Va., Hayley White (Kyle) Inwood, W.Va., Olivia Minnick (Chad) Mount Storm, W.Va. and Victoria Hansrote, Maysville, W.Va.; as well as great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Colton Knight and a new baby due in June. She is also survived by her brothers Kenneth Pownall and Robert Pownall (Sharon) of Three Churches, as well as Roger Pownall (Carleen) of Martinsburg, W.Va. and many loved nieces and nephews.
She worked at the Mountain Top Restaurant in Romney for many years prior to her marriage. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making large meals for her family. She was a member of the Church of Christ for 50 years.
Per her wishes her body has been donated to the West Virginia University School of Medicine, Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, W.Va. There will be no funeral service.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.