John S. Shoemaker II, 48, of Shanks, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 30, 1971 in Keyser, he was the son of John Champ of Purgitsville, Helen Sirk and step-father, Richard Sirk of Romney.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tammy Shoemaker and his 4 children, John Steven Shoemaker III of Shanks, Caitlin Shoemaker of Pa., Jessica Whetzel of Shanks and Ricky Twigg of Shanks, his 6 grandchildren who he loved and adored very much; a sister, Catherine Sirk of Fairmont, W.Va. and a nephew, Michael Costallo.
John was a meat manager and meat cutter at Save-a-lot and loved what he did. He was a straightforward man with a great sense of humor and was loved by many.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hope Christian Church, Augusta from 6-8 p.m. with a memorial service at 8 p.m. officiated by David Bradfield, minister.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to McKee Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
