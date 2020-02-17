Anna Louise Santymire Moreland, 86, of Paw Paw, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
She was born March 12, 1933 in Paw Paw, and was the daughter of the late Asa M. and Elnora N. Perry Santymire.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Paw Paw Church of Christ. Inurnment will be at Woodrow Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
