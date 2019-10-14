Timothy Scott "Timmy" Malcolm, age 51, of Romney died at home, in his sleep, unexpectedly and peacefully, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Timmy is the son of the late Willard E. and Linda J. Malcolm. He is also preceded in death by his two brothers; an infant, Michael E. Malcolm and Christopher S. Malcolm. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Amy B. Malcolm and his son, Jeffrey Scott Malcolm, both of Romney. Three nieces, Ashton Davis, Chloe Roomsburg and Jenna Grace Hott. Three nephews, Cole Roomsburg, Carper Hott and Elliott Hott. He is also survived by a very special aunt, Debra J. Davis of Romney and a world of friends and other family members.
Timmy was born in Winchester, Va. and raised in Romney. He graduated with the class of 1987 from Hampshire High School. For many years he served as a member of the Romney Volunteer Fire Company. Timmy loved the outdoors, people and enjoyed any free time hunting. From the time he was very young, he and his family were what made up the Romney Auction and for the last 11 years, it has been Amy and Timmy who have owned and operated that very familiar landmark.
Timmy's immediate family was small, but it would be a challenge to find three people who loved each other any more than they. Timmy had a giving spirit, and no matter the situation, he was there for his family and friends. If you needed a hand, or a tractor to pull a car out of a ditch, Timmy showed up and fixed the problem. He will be dearly missed in our community.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Immediately following the visitation, all are invited to the Romney Fire Hall for a reception, memories, laughter, and if anyone wishes to express a thought or memory, they will be welcome to do so.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.