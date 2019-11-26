Clarence “Sonny” Leroy White, 77, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born on January 18, 1942 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Harvey White and Donna Scott White.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Daniel Knott.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ervin White, a stepson, David Knott (Penny) of Grottoes, Va.; a step-daughter, Donna Campbell (Larry) of Mt. Solon, Va.; step-daughter-in-law, Barbara Knott of Baltimore, Md.; nieces, Donna and Brenda Watson; nephew, Curtis White; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at McKee Funeral Home, Romney, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. Friends will be received on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home, Elkridge, Md. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Elliott Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Meadow Ridge Cemetery, Elkridge, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
