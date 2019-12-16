Eugene Richard Hogbin, 85 of Romney, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hampshire Health Care Center.
Born on April 27, 1934 in Romney, he was the son of the late Harley and Virginia (Miller) Hogbin.
Eugene worked for Kelly Springfield and as a driver for the Romney Coca Cola plant. He was a veteran and a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Surviving is his wife, Catherine Louise Rinker Hogbin; 3 sons, Robert “Bob” Hogbin and wife Denese, Michael “Mike” Hogbin and wife Debbie, James Rinker all of Romney; 3 brothers, Lee Hogbin of Hagerstown, Md., Dailey Hogbin of Augusta, Lowell Hogbin of Charles Town, W.Va.; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, 115 E Birch Lane, Romney, WV with Pastor Dave Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
