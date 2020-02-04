Jasper Woodrow Wagoner, 78, of Keyser, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby.
Born on September 23, 1941 in Hampshire Co., he was the son of the late Lionel L. wagoner and Lillian Heavner Wagoner.
All services were private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.