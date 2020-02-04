Jasper Woodrow Wagoner, 78, of Keyser, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby.

Born on September 23, 1941 in Hampshire Co., he was the son of the late Lionel L. wagoner and Lillian Heavner Wagoner.

All services were private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.

