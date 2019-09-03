Telford Tom Liley, Jr., age 83, of Romney, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Western Maryland Health System in Cumberland.
Born July 26, 1936 in East Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Telford Tom Liley, Sr. and Louise Eleanor Marie Georgette. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John C. Liley.
Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret A. “Peg” Liley of Romney. His two sons, Tom D. Liley (wife Renita) of Columbia, SC and Timothy J. Liley of Hampton, Va. His daughter, Lori Ann Jendras of Keyser. His three sisters, Janet Beals of New Hampshire, Caroline Corbett of Florida and Christine Liley of South Carolina. Nine grandchildren, Heather Littleton, Josh Liley, Erin Acosta, Christina Jones, Melissa Liley, Brian Liley, Francis Jendras, Samantha Batza and Jeanne Schroeder. He is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was raised in East Braintree, Massachusetts and graduated from East Braintree High School, Class of 1954. After high school he immediately joined the US Navy and began his life aboard submarines. He met Peg in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1958 and they married in Key West, Fla. on October 7 of the same year. They started their family in 1959 and being a Navyman, did much traveling. Tom retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Sonar Tech in 1974, after 20 years of enlistment.
Tom and his family settled in Romney after the Navy and he owned and operated Hampshire Furniture for 26 years, retiring from that in 2000. He loved to hunt and fish, especially fly fishing. He tied all of his own flies and enjoyed teaching children to fish. He enjoyed reading and watching all sports, but loved his Pittsburgh Penguins. He loved his family and took pride in helping to raise his twin granddaughters, Jeanne and Samantha.
He was a church trustee at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney and served on the Vestry as Junior Warden for 12 years. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tom had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He leaves behind a family who can find joy and laughter under most any circumstance.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till noon at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (310 East Main St.) in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Rick Hillenbrand officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, 800-272-3900 or www.alz.org
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, 304-822-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.