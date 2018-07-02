Bonnie L. Brown

Bonnie Lee Wilson Brown, 71, died on May 27, 2018, in Bluffton, S.C. after a long decline in health.

Born in Johnstown, Pa. on November 2, 1946, she was a daughter of Marlin J. Wilson and Helen Isaacson Wilson.

She graduated from Blacklick Township High School and married Edward Brown in 1965. She was a mother to three children and as they started to grow up, she continued her education, ultimately obtaining a Masters degree in Special Education. Bonnie worked as a special needs teacher to the visually and hearing impaired. She taught in N.J. as well as Ga., but the school that meant the most to her was the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind where she worked for 12 years.

In 2008, ready for nicer weather, Bonnie relocated to Bluffton, S.C. where she was close to family and continued teaching for 8 more years. She loved the birds and nature of the Lowcountry, and she loved visiting and volunteering at the Hilton Head Library. Her greatest joy in life, though, was watching and visiting with her 12 grandchildren who all called her “MO.”

Bonnie Brown is survived by her ex-husband and dearest friend, Edward Brown of Beaufort, S.C., along with 3 children, Ashley Brown Dando (and Chad) of Beaufort, S.C., Jillian Brown Valentine-Bell of Romney, and Jeffrey Brown (and Jennifer) of Old Hickory, Tenn.; her sister, Judy Bain of Manassas, Va.; and her grandchildren, Shayla Valentine, Kali Valentine, Nathan Bell, Gabriella Bell, Owen Dando, Noah Dando, Callah Dando, Carys Dando, Jack Brown, Oliver Brown, Maggie Brown and Sophia Brown.

A graveside Memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2, at Ogden Cemetery in Cambria County, Pa.