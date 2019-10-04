James William “Bill” Mullin, 76, of Augusta passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Born on May 11, 1943 in Springfield, he was the son of the late Adrian and Vesta (Kessell) Mullin.
Bill worked in the strip finishing department at Federal Mogul until retirement. He was Vietnam War veteran serving in the Army, a member of the American Legion Post 91 in Romney and a member of the UAW.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Poling Mullin; two daughters, Sherri Mullin, Donna Marie Mullin, both of Augusta; a son, James W. Mullin Jr. of Winchester, Va.; six sisters, Lorraine Sirk, Helen Teets, Tina Doman, all of Winchester; Cathy Evans, Joanne Keister, Patricia Webb, all of Romney; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Leonard Ludwick and Pastor Wiliam Doman officiating. Interment will follow in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.