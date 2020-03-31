Cheryl Anne Hockman, 60, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence.
Born on August 1, 1959 in Bluemont, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. Reid and Loretta Anne Kephart.
She was a special education teacher and had worked as a social worker/case manager for the ARE, Valley Health and in Hampshire Co. Pre-School Special Needs.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph “Merle” Reid.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan A. Hockman and a son, Alex V. Hockman of Martinsburg.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
