Colleen “Rochelle” Hicks, 66, of Reedsville, died March 9, 2020 at her home under the loving care of her family and WV Caring Hospice, due to complications associated with Multiple Sclerosis. Born June 6, 1953 in Honolulu, Hawaii, daughter of the late Doldon W. Moore Sr. and the late Florence (Krueger) Moore of Annapolis, Md.
Rochelle graduated from Annapolis High School in 1971 and Frostburg State University with a BS Education degree in 1976. Upon graduating she taught kindergarten at Valley Elementary School in Arthurdale, W.Va. While working for the Preston County Board of Education, Rochelle obtained a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from West Virginia University. She also taught in the Head Start Program in Howesville and Masontown, W.Va. before becoming Executive Director of the Child Development Center at the FBI Complex in Clarksburg, W.Va. Under her leadership, the Child Development Center received their first National Accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Rochelle was a caring and vivacious person who knew no strangers and her helpfulness and empathy was boundless. She loved people, children, books, teaching, cooking, traveling, family and her farm.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ronald John Hicks, and their daughter Courtlin Hicks and her companion, Anthony Runner, who reside at Chapel Hill Farm near Reedsville. Also surviving, daughter-in-law Anna (Coulbeck) Hicks of Balerno, Scotland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kelby Elijah Hicks in 2013 and in-laws, William E. Hicks Sr. and Thelma E. Hicks from Romney.
At her request, cremation services will be entrusted to Field Funeral Home in Masontown, W.Va. Friends will be invited to a celebration of life in the near future.
Memorial gifts can be made in Rochelle’s memory to WV Caring Volunteer Program, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520 and/or you could buy a book or read a book for a young child.
