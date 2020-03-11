Charlotte Jean "Jeanie" Pyles, of Romney, went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Burlington.
Born in Hampshire County, she was a daughter of the late Lee Findley and Cora Edith Marie (Shanholtz) Cheshire. She also was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Elden, Robert and Garland Cheshire, all of Bunker Hill and Clarence Cheshire of Romney and 3 sisters, Mildred Zirk and Betty Shockey of Romney and Maxine Leatherman of Augusta.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, George Arthur Pyles; 3 sons, George Benjamin Pyles of Keyser, Danny Pyles and wife Teresa of Romney and Greg Pyles and wife Samantha of North Carolina; 1 daughter, Amanda Dantzic and husband Sheldon of Burlington; 12 grandchildren, Brian and Dawn Zartman of Berryville, Va., Mason Day and wife Jessica and Kennedi Pyles and Danny Pyles and wife Christina, all of North Carolina, George V. Pyles of Paw Paw, Josh Miller of Cumberland, Md., Crystal Clise and husband Mike of Alabama, Tony LaFollette Jr. of Romney, Zachary LaFollette and "better half" Nickole Keplinger of Burlington, Corey LaFollette and "better half" Briana Rosier of Burlington and Blake Dantzic and "better half" Jacie Imperio of Burlington; 8 great-grandchildren, LaLoni Pyles, Landon Clise, Logan Tyler, Paxten LaFollette, Kade LaFollette, Sage Dean and Kole Keplinger. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Cheshire and Mildred Cheshire and special friends of the family, Fred and Kay Nickelson of Romney, Pete and Pixie Reel of Slanesville, Terry and Rhonda Wratchford of Cabins, W.Va., James Hope of Maysville, W.Va. and Connie Clark and Garland Zirk, both of Romney.
At Mrs. Pyles' request, there will be no visitation or services.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
