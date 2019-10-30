Mildred Autumn Zirk, 80, of Romney, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Born September 27, 1939 in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Lee Finley Cheshire and Cora Edith Marie (Shanholtz) Cheshire. Besides her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her sons, Bryan A. Shockey and Mark D. Shockey; her daughter, Linda F. Shockey; 4 brothers, Eldon, Clarance, Garland and Robert Cheshire; and by 2 sisters, Vivian Shockey and Maxine Leatherman.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Garland W. Zirk; 5 sons, Alfred L. Shockey of Romney, James E. Shockey (Hali) of Slanesville, Robert L. Shockey (Alma) of Winchester, Ronald E. Shockey (Rowanne) of Augusta, and Michael S. Shockey (Lisa) of Augusta; 2 daughters, Bonnie J. Shanholtz (Virgil) of Romney and Pamela S. Alabaugh (Kord) of Cross Junction; 2 brothers, Allen E. Cheshire (Juanita) of Burlington and Harry J. Cheshire of Cross Junction; 1 sister, Charlotte J. Pyles (George) of Romney. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mildred was raised in Romney and attended Hampshire County Schools. She was employed at the Kenney Shoe Factory and retired from Wampler-Longacre in Moorefield. She was a very loving and caring mother to her children, grandchildren, and family. She was strong-willed and didn’t mind telling you her thoughts on things.
Mildred was a good cook and everyone loved her homemade bread. She enjoyed traveling, family reunions, the Wellness Center, and spending time at McDonald’s with her friends. She will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 from noon till 2 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
