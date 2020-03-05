Adreanna Beth Rayburn, 37 of Romney, WV passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home.
Born on August 18, 1982 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Donald “Cliff” Rayburn II and Constance (Montion) Rayburn of Swanton, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Brody Rayburn officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270 Augusta, WV 26704.
(0) comments
