Edward M. “Ed” Corbin, 89, of Romney, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ed was born on January 17, 1930 in Romney, the son of the late Marshall E. and Lillian Helmick Corbin. Ed along with his wife Rosie owned and operated Ed & Rosie’s Greenhouse & Florist and was a truck driver for Time DC in Winchester, Va. Ed was a member of the Community Bible Assembly of God Church in Romney.
Ed married Rosalie Davis Corbin on April 28, 1947 in Cumberland, Md. Rosie died on November 4, 2019.
Ed is preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Corbin and a sister Ruby Wilfong. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. John Sine. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o Matt Clower, 74 Glory Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
