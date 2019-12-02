Sharon Lynn Ewen, 73, of Wardensville, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville. Family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.