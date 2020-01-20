Geneva Lola Hawse, 92, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney.
Born on October 27, 1927 in Whitacre, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry F. Gardiner and Alma Clark Gardiner.
Geneva was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake. She was a member of the Delray Christian Church, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Hawse in 2002; 2 sisters, Pauline Thompson, Ada Gardiner, and 4 brothers, Calvin, Jake, Douglas and Ronald Gardiner.
Surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Ansel of Augusta; 2 granddaughters, Stacy Blasko (Dennis) of Henderson, Nev., Sabrina Kumulides (Michael) of Capon Bridge; a step-granddaughter, Dawn Weston (Chad) of Kansas; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandsons, and 4 sisters, Linda Burner, Virginia Whitacre, Joan Lockart and Louise Nancy Gardiner.
Funeral services were held on Monday, January 20, 2020 in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Debbie Shreve officiating. Interment followed in Augusta Cemetery, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
