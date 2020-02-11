Layman David “Hippie” Hose, 69, of Wardensville, died on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 7:34 am
