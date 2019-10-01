Douglas Wayne “Doug” Cable, 54, of Gore, Va. died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 near Gore as a result of an automobile accident.
A funeral service will be held at the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church, 3056 Sperrys Run Road, Baker, W.Va. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
To view Doug's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
