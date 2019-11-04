Janice Elaine Lonas, 85, of Capon Bridge, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in a nursing facility in Charles Town, W.Va.
Janice was born on January 28, 1934 in Capon Bridge to the late Conard and Bessie L. Whitlock Wolford. Janice was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church and previously worked at National Fruit Products in Winchester, Va.
Janice married Garland L. Lonas on October 16, 1954 in Hagerstown, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 65 years are her two daughters, Camie F. Thorne of Augusta and Pam Sheffel of Las Vegas, Nev.; her sister Marie Keefer of Capon Bridge; four grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Sirbaugh Riley and Maxine Dean.
Arrangements are being privately held.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.