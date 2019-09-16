Louise Riggleman Link, 92, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Hampshire Center in Romney.
Louise was born on September 9, 1927 in Rio, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Eva Wingfield Funkhouser. She was a member of the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, Capon Bridge United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary post #134 in Kirby, W.Va.. Louise enjoyed music, gathering with friends at the Capon Bridge and High View Senior Centers and was a very talented seamstress, making numerous hats that she would wear and would always match her outfit.
Louise was married to Hartzel A. Riggleman who died on June 29, 1990. She married her second husband, the late Marvin W. Link.
Surviving are her sons, Gary H. Riggleman and wife Linda of Augusta; Lewis A. Riggleman and wife Diane of San Antonio, Fla.; a sister: Helen Riggleman of Williamsburg, Va.; two grandsons, Kevin and Calvin Riggleman; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Ryker Riggleman and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a special friend, Phil Funk and her two brothers, Don and Bob Funkhouser.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn and Ron Bowyer. Committal service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Rock Oak Cemetery near Rio.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Bridge United Methodist Church, c/o Barbara Sirbaugh, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Rock Oak Cemetery, 7957 Needmore Rd., Rio, WV 26801.
To view Louise’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
