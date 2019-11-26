Virgil William Peer, Jr., 89, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hampshire Health Care, Romney.
Born on December 10, 1929 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late Virgil Wesley Peer and Ida Saville Peer.
Junior grew up on a farm near Augusta and graduated from Capon Bridge High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He met the love of life, Carolyn in high school. Automobiles were a passion, especially the Mopars, which he loved to drag race. He was an individual of many talents including building houses, remodeling and excavating. The job he was most proud of was erecting the Augusta Church of Christ. He served as an Elder in this church for many years and was a dedicated member. Junior’s favorite restaurant was Doodle’s where he could be found every morning before going on the job. He was an unique individual and will be missed by all.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn D. (Youngblood) Peer in 2014; a son, James Bruce Peer; brothers, Ray Peer and Floyd Peer; a sister, Irene Lofton; and a nephew, Bobby Peer.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Judy C. Schrock of Gore, Va., Nancy G. Hatch, Kathy Sue Large, both of Virginia Beach, Va.; 2 sons, Danny Peer of Augusta and Glenn Peer of Savannah, Ga.; 2 brothers, Rufus Peer of Uniontown, Pa. and Ansel “Dick” Peer of Capon Bridge; special nephew, Paul Peer and 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Paul Peer, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Augusta Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 105, Augusta, WV 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
