Kenneth Keith Miller of Romney, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was 59.
Born September 9, 1960 in Maringo, Iowa, he was the son of the late Stanley K. and Nancy L. (Hall) Miller. Besides his parents, Kenny is preceded in death by his wife, Helen “Susie” Miller (d. Oct. 29, 2014).
Kenny is survived by his 3 sons, Kenneth, Jr., Brian, and Joey; 7 daughters, Jamie, Jennifer, Nancy, Betty, Heather, Jessica and Christian; 4 brothers, Bruce, Donnie, Jack and Phil; 3 sisters, Vicky, Jackie and Tracey. Kenny is also survived by 18 grandchildren.
Kenny’s life was full of energy and he had many pursuits; he loved sports cars and NASCAR (Jeff Gordon in particular), all kinds of sports, motorcycle riding and he was a hard worker. He was a fighter… demonstrated in these last months when he was fighting for his life. Kenny had old school morals and would help anyone. He had a respect for others; friends or strangers. He was outgoing, funny with a great sense of humor and had the makings of a comedian. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and grandchildren. Kenny will be deeply missed.
Friends will be received on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1 till 2 p.m at the Slanesville Community Mennonite Church in Slanesville. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the church with Pastor Elmer Glick and Pastor Dan Stoltzfus officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenny’s name to Slanesville Community Mennonite Church, c/o JAM Kids Club, P.O. Box 300, Slanesville, WV 25444
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
