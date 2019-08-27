Mark W. Bell, age 97, of Purgitsville, W.Va. died peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He is the son of the late John Bell and Myrtle I. Gallahan Bell. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Hastings Bell (d. July, 2010). Mark is survived by his three daughters, Beverly Jean Jones (husband Emmett) of Falls Church, Va.; Ruth Elaine Renner (husband Jim) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Patricia J. Bell (husband Mike) of Sarasota, Fla. Three brothers, Gilbert Bell, Roland Bell and John Bell (wife Betty Ann). Five grandchildren, Joseph Murdock (wife Stacey), Charles Massey (wife Britany), Karen Hill (husband Lester), Joel Massey and Sarah Gonzalez (husband Micah) and 18 great grandchildren.
Mark was born in Leesburg, Va. on January 1, 1922. His initial schooling took him through the 8th grade. Not to be deterred or leave anything unfinished, he proudly completed his GED in 1999 at the age of 77, practicing one of his strongest beliefs, "you are never too old to learn."
Mark is a Veteran of the Army Air Corps and served in WWII. He and Betty married during the war years and started their family soon thereafter. Mark was a builder of fine, custom homes in the Northern Virginia area where they resided for many years until retiring to Hampshire County in the early 80s. He was a member of the VFW Post 1101, the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, and the Mill Creek Ruritan where he enjoyed selling many a ham sandwich and supporting the Apple Harvest Festival.
Mark will be remembered as an introspective man who had varied talents and interests, including an ability to appreciate and write poetry. He had a deep appreciation for Betty and her devotion to their children and their family. Mark's thoughts and focus would sometimes stray and the result would be his family going into "Royal Search Mode" for whatever item had been lost or misplaced. He had a subtle sense of humor and if pushed in the wrong direction, an obvious temper. His love of family and life left an indelible mark on his loved ones and he will be dearly missed.
Friends will be received on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church, Purgitsville, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Wade Sirk. A private interment will be held at a later date at Elijah High Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mark's memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757
Inquiries may be directed to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304-822-3511.
