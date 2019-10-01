Roger Lee Waugh, 68, of Yellow Spring, W.Va., died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Roger was born on September 18, 1951 in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. the son of the late Helena Herrell Swick. He worked at Rich Foods for over 30 years where he was a member of the Bakers Union. Roger was a 1970 graduate of Paw Paw High School where he was part of the 1969 PVC baseball championship and was a SAL member of the Capon Bridge American Legion Post #137 in Capon Bridge. He had a love of hunting, gun collecting, hanging out with his friends and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
Surviving is his son, Timmy Waugh and wife Tina of Romney; four half-brothers, Ray Swick, Jr., John Swick, Michael Swick, Brian Swick; two half-sisters, Lisa Swick and Beverly Robey all of Cumberland, Md.; three grandsons, Trenton, Taylor and Tanner Waugh and two special cousins, Eddie Ridgeway and Roxanne Sharp.
He is preceded in death by a son, Aaron Lee Waugh; a brother, Rick Waugh; a half-brother, Jeff Swick and a special aunt, Frances Herrell.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m.
