On Friday, March 20, 2020, Jeffrey Douglas McCauley, loving son, nephew and cousin, passed away at the age of 49, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Long-term Care Unit.
Jeff was born on June 19, 1970 in Winchester, Va. He attended Hampshire High School, the Romney Church of the Nazarene and the Hampshire County Special Services Center (HCSC).
Jeff was fortunate to live his life on Jersey Mountain surrounded by his maternal and paternal extended families. During his childhood Jeff could be found playing cowboys, matchbox cars and watching cartoons. As a teenager you wouldn’t be surprised to see Jeff enjoying a hunting magazine or hear him singing and dancing to loud music in his bedroom. As an adult Jeff enjoyed being around his family and looked forward to family cookouts. Jeff enjoyed travelling with family members, telling stories, sweets, and especially his birthday and Christmas. Jeff’s life touched many and taught those that loved him to enjoy and cherish the simple things in life. He will be missed by many.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Patty (Wilson) McCauley; his grandparents Ruth and Gene Grapes, Don and Betty McCauley, Charles Wilson and a special aunt, Joyce Combs. He is survived by his father Johnny, his aunts Linda (Chuck), Beverly (Dave), GG (Scott), Iva (Gary), and Linda (Dick), his uncles Stephen (Anissa), Ronnie, Bucky (Judy), Norman (Linda) and Richard, and numerous cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Branch Mt. Methodist Cemetery, Three Churches, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hampshire County Sheltered Workshop, 9 Industrial Blvd., Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
