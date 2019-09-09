Walter L. Puffinburger, Jr., 92, of Green Spring, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born July 31, 1927 in Inwood, W.Va., he was the son of the late Walter L. Puffinburger, Sr. and Lena Mae (Park) Puffinburger.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Terre Armstrong, and brother, Orville Puffinburger and wife Marlene.
He was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy.
He had been self-employed for 54 years, starting out as a trucking business that transported peaches and apples from local orchards. It then expanded to a furniture store in Green Spring. Walter took great pride in that he and his brother Orville owned and operated Puffinburger Furniture and Carpets. After 62 years, Puffinburger Carpets in still in business, with his nephew, Mark, operating the store.
The first Hampshire County Government Recognition Program was held on March 31, 2011. Mr. Puffinburger received the Distinguished Mountaineer Award, the highest award the governor can bestow upon a citizen, for his contributions of services that improved the quality of life for citizens of Hampshire County.
Mr. Puffinburger grew up and attended Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Points. He belonged to Forest Glen United Methodist Church. He was a life member of Wappocoma Post #1101 and VFW; Post #91, American Legion. He also belonged to Woodmen of the World, Clinton Lodge #86, A.F. & A.M.; 32nd. degree, Scottish Rite Bodies; Ali Ghan Shrine, where be belonged to the Desert Legion; and, Court #117, R.O.J.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 71 years, Thelma (Duckworth) Puffinburger; two daughters, Sharon Moore and husband Eric and Lynne Gruber and husband Robert; a son-in-law, Steve Armstrong; sister Joyce Haines Close and husband Alex; grandchildren, Tyra Keplinger and Vince Bennett, Tracy Simpson and husband Kevin, Stephanie Dailey and husband Arnold “Bug”, and Jason Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Keith Dailey, Spencer Dailey, Joel Simpson, Levi Simpson, and Braylyn Bennett; and, sisters-in-law, Midge Duckworth and Betty Raney.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, September 8 at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby with Pastor Ann Merkel, officiating.
Interment was in Springfield Hill Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Brian Kelly, Dennis Green, Keith Dailey, Spencer Dailey, Jason Armstrong, Kevin Simpson, Arnold “Bug” Dailey and Mark Puffinburger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Glen United Methodist Church, c/o Dennis Green, 5495 Green Spring Valley Road, Green Spring, WV 26722.
