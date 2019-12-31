Gerald M. Goulart, 84, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29 in the Griffin Hospital. He is the husband of Marianita T. Tangco Goulart.
Born in New Bedford, Ma. on February 27, 1935, the son of the late Manuel and Alice (O’Brien) Goulart. A communicant of Holy Rosary Church, Veteran of the Korean War serving in the Air Force, member of the VFW Post 1101 in West Virginia and was employed in The General Service Administration as a communication specialist.
Survivors besides his wife are sons Gerald A. Goulart of Ansonia and West Virginia and Lawrence W. Goulart of Rydal, Pa.; 6 grandchildren; and very close friends Brian Onze, Rodrigo Batista and Jose Metz. He was predeceased by sisters Joanne Scott and Mary Pate.
Calling hour will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
